The 7 Secrets To Make Meetings Less Awful

Some companies have abandoned the whole idea of a meeting . But if your schedule is still saturated with them, here’s how to greet your meets much more skillfully.

1. Account for the loudmouth problem

When placed into a group situation like a meeting, people rely on “messy proxies for expertise.” Rather than deferring to competency, people take confidence, loudness, or even race as signals that a person is to be listened to.

To defuse that distraction, don’t brainstorm, brainwrite.

2. Sit in a circle

People who sat around circular tables were found to be more group-oriented than those arrayed around square tables.

3. Complete the work, not the schedule

Meetings don’t just last 15, 30, or 60 minutes. If the work is done in eight, bail: that’s what Sheryl Sandberg does.

4. Make sure the right people are in the room

At Square, having the decision maker in the room leads to quicker decisions–and more original products.