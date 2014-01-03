5 Free Apps To Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions, Find Your Friends, And More

If you need to blow off some steam, hit the gym (but don’t want to join a gym), or get some (free!) goodies that you didn’t get for the holidays, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
12 Days of Gifts (iOS)
This isn’t really an app, but more a bundle of free stuff. From December 26 to January 6 Apple will give you a “gift”–be it an app, song, or video–free for the holidays. There are only a few days left, so get them while they last!
So you’ve made a New Year’s resolution and you’re already struggling. Run Keeper will help you get back on track.
(And if you’re past the point of no return, check out these 11 New Year’s resolutions you can actually keep.)
Angry Birds Go! (iOS and Android)
Angry Birds has entered the realm of racing games. Is it fun? We’re going to say yes.
Marco Polo–Find Your Friends (iOS)
Love social media but hate sharing your location with everyone? Marco Polo is a private messaging app that lets you share your messages and pictures, while alerting them to your location.
Helpouts (Android)
You need help but don’t know who to ask–now you do. Helpouts offers an array of mostly free help from people with expertise across a range of topics. You can also upload your own helpouts if you have advice to give!