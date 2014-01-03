5 Free Apps To Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions, Find Your Friends, And More

If you need to blow off some steam, hit the gym (but don’t want to join a gym), or get some (free!) goodies that you didn’t get for the holidays, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

12 Days of Gifts (iOS)

This isn’t really an app, but more a bundle of free stuff. From December 26 to January 6 Apple will give you a “gift”–be it an app, song, or video–free for the holidays. There are only a few days left, so get them while they last!

Run Keeper (iOS and Android)

So you’ve made a New Year’s resolution and you’re already struggling. Run Keeper will help you get back on track.

(And if you’re past the point of no return, check out these 11 New Year’s resolutions you can actually keep.)