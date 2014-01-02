Everything That Happened in 2013–Animated and Remixed–In One Minute

We’ve already taken several meandering routes down 2013 memory lane over the past couple weeks. We even took a look at one image that attempted to summarize everything that happened over the course of the year in politics, sports, and pop culture. Before we close the book on 2013, though, let’s take a look back at the year that was–through the disturbed lens of the folks at Fox’s late-night animation unit, ADHD .





2013 In One Minute functions both as a straightforward round-up of the more bizarre crap that happened last year, and a preview of the skewed worldview that informs most of ADHD’s videos. Not only does the video shout out odd moments like Justin Bieber’s notorious claim about Anne Frank (that she would have been a “Belieber”) and the legendary summit between Stephen Colbert and Daft Punk, it also includes Drake and his album cover-adorning younger self sharing a bowl of spaghetti à la Lady and the Tramp, and a nod toward the Breaking Bad conspiracy theory that Mr. White actually bit it before the opening credits of the finale.

Watch the video yourself, but be warned that the images flash by so fast you might be dissecting this depiction of last year well into 2014.