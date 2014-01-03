How To Build A Community Of Brand Advocates

Social media has heralded the Age of the Consumer, right? One-to-many dialogue, real-time feedback, special offers, and quirky viral memes. But a higher volume of communication does not automatically result in brand loyalty or advocacy. It is worth noting that the default vernacular used to describe consumers who chose to interact with brands on social channels is “Follower.”

While the tools have gotten more sophisticated, the challenges remain the same: how does a brand effectively build communities of advocates?

Not everyone is an influencer and not every influencer is influential in all areas. Do you go to the same person for recommendations on wine, cars, beauty products and technology? Neither does anyone else. By carefully identifying and curating those influencers who are seen as the “go-to” resource for recommendations in a specific category, you will have a stronger influencer campaign by aligning with a credible peer authority.

According to word of mouth marketing experts Keller Fay:

the number of brand-related social networking conversations is relatively minor when compared to the billions that take place across America via offline channels–face-to-face discussions at home, in the workplace, book clubs, youth sports, parent groups–anywhere people come together and spend time talking. Even in today’s digital world, 90 percent of recommendations that lead to consumer action happen offline.

So while potential influencers likely have a robust social media presence it would be a mistake to weight that as more important than their offline networks. It is possible to build a social presence without having much of a real-world social life. These are broadcasters rather than true influencers and their constant stream of information will generate awareness but will do little to build advocacy for your brand.

To get an influencer emotionally connected to your brand and excited to share their discovery with their network, you have to give them more than just a product sample. The product must be connected to an experience that underscores the brand value and provides a real-life context.

When we helped Levi’s launch their new CurveID jeans to college women, we popped up a stylish studio where co-eds were custom fit into their perfect pair of jeans and received mini makeovers so they felt and looked fabulous. Would giving away coupons for free jeans online have accomplished the same thing? Sure they’d have gotten a lot of takers but their stories wouldn’t have been as compelling.