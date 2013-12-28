Seeking Editorial Interns To Write, Report And Perform Other Non-Coffee-Related Tasks

We’re looking for writers who have a few published clips under their belt and are looking to dive into online news reporting. You’ll be doing original reporting, opinion writing, assigned stories, pitches, research, and digging around in our CMS when needed. This internship is for FastCo.Labs, which is our technology vertical, so the ideal candidates will be seriously interested in how software is changing everything from fashion to infrastructure to transportation. Please be available 40 hours a week for at least three months and up to six. You’ll be paid $15 an hour and work in our office at 7 World Trade Center in New York. School credit is okay but not required. Please email clips and a resume to Chris Dannen cdannen@fastcompany.com. –Ed.