We’re Hiring Reporters In New York City

[Image: Flickr user Kevin Dooley]
By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

We’re looking for experienced news writers to join our morning news shift on a contract basis. Must be commutable to 7 World Trade Center in NYC. We pay competitively. Email your clips to Chris Dannen cdannen@fastcompany.com. –Ed.

