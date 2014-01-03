A Business Model With No Goals

Goals are good, right? They can help you increase your sales, or shave a minute off your mile. We wouldn’t have world-class athletes or American Idol champions without goals. Yet I can’t seem to buy the hype.

Particularly in business, I don’t believe goals are universally helpful. “No goals” does not equate to “no success.” Quite the contrary, it means you’re not limited by goals.

Consider this belief: “You’ll never get anywhere unless you know where you’re going.” It seems logical, but it’s far from it. If I go outside and walk in a random direction, feeling free to change course when it suits me, I will end up somewhere. And if I’m paying attention, I’ll have learned a few new things about my neighborhood. Similarly, setting your sites on one goal limits your actions. Your path is chosen, so you don’t have room to explore new territory. You have to follow the plan, even when you get excited about something else.

Goals can have other unintended negative consequences, too. Goals Gone Wild, a paper co-written in 2009 by professors from four universities, posits that asking employees to reach corporate goals can have some seriously ill effects. The authors identified side effects associated with goal setting, including “a narrow focus that neglects non-goal areas, distorted risk preferences, a rise in unethical behavior, inhibited learning, corrosion of organizational culture, and reduced intrinsic motivation.”

Too much emphasis on goals can scare us into deceptive behavior or narrow our scope of opportunity. We’ve all seen it. Teachers told to increase test scores have been caught fudging the numbers. Agencies that have kept with the goal of being the best at TV spots have totally missed opportunities that came with the digital revolution.

The Goals Gone Wild authors recommend thinking of goals as “a prescription-strength medication that requires careful dosing, consideration of harmful side effects, and close supervision.” Is the goal too specific? Too stressful? If so, rethink it, or you’re bound to suffer an overdose.