6 Must-Read Book Recommendations From Our Favorite Leaders

As the new year begins, we asked some of the most insightful (and well-read) people in the Fast Company universe of what book they loved over the past year. The results: why full attention is a form of love, why having too much to do warps all our decisions, and what an astronaut can tell us about life on Earth.

If reading way more books is the path to having a more knowledgeable new year, these are the texts to remember.

Focus by Daniel Goleman

Recommended by: Arianna Huffington, editor of the Huffington Post

I love how Focus is a sustained look at our addiction to screens and devices and the countless external distractions that threaten to take us further from ourselves and the people we love. His lesson–that “full attention is a form of love”–is something we can all learn from and take to heart.

Recommended by: Adam Grant, Wharton professor and bestselling author of Give and Take

The book presents a compelling case that regardless of our jobs, we’re all in sales now, and offers many fresh insights for selling products and services–as well as ourselves and our ideas. It’s a brilliant tour of the new landscape of pitching and persuading, and it has had a significant, lasting impact on my everyday behavior. I learned how to be more resilient in the face of rejection, how to write a more enticing email subject line and a more interesting tweet, how to become a better social cartographer by drawing a discussion map of who talks to whom in a room, and even how to convince my 5-year-old to clean up her room. I loved reading about why Bob the Builder is smarter than The Little Engine That Could, how Pixar’s template can be applied to pitch a startup to investors, and what happened when Dan cold-called the so-called king of cold-calling. The book also debunks a series of myths: it turns out that extraverts aren’t the best salespeople, we no longer live in a world of “buyer beware,” and telling yourself “I can do this” isn’t the best way to boost your motivation. This is as good as it gets; there is no business writer on the planet who rivals Dan Pink’s ability to weave together bold thinking, original ideas, lucid writing, fascinating research, engaging examples, and immensely practical advice.

Recommended by: Ryan Holmes, CEO of HootSuite

Astronaut Chris Hadfield’s story inspires me for a lot of reasons. Despite facing some huge obstacles along the way, he’s someone who has never stopped trying to achieve his biggest goals in life. It’s this mentality that led him to become the first Canadian ever to walk in space, it’s what led to him serving as commander of the International Space Station for five months in 2013. Hadfield’s achievements have proven to me that by knowing yourself and always following your heart, you have the power to turn the impossible into reality. I recommend anyone who dreams big and who strives to stay true to themselves to read this book. Hadfield recently gave me an autographed edition of An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth. Tweet me with the hashtag #hoothadfield and tell me why you’d like the book. I’ll give it to the person with the most interesting reason.

Recommended by: Tim Ferriss, author of the 4 Hour Chef and star of The Tim Ferriss Project

Very candid, very amusing, and very instructional. A lot of takeaways, philosophical and practical takeaways from a tough but successful career. One big takeaway, I’d say, is learning how to harness pain and anger and channel it in the right direction so that it’s constructive, rather than destructive.

The Flinch by Julien Smith (part of the Domino Project, Seth Godin)

Recommended by: Mikael Cho, founder of Ooomf