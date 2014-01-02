A Crash Course In Leadership For 20-Something CEOs

Traditionally, leaders spent 20 or more years rising through the ranks before they made it to the corner office. But we’re seeing a rise in CEOs in their 20s and 30s, who either founded their own company or rose quickly through the ranks of an established organization.

Discussions on the topic of 20- and 30- something CEOs usually focus on the creativity of youth, versus experience gained through decades on the job. But these attributes aren’t mutually exclusive.

As a father of two sons, I approach giving advice to any young person with some trepidation. But after four decades at Deloitte, I have unique insight into the factors that determine whether a senior leader of any age sinks or swims.

Younger CEOs need a whole lot of confidence in themselves and their mission. You likely have very few resources. And there’s a good chance you’re going to fail.

It’s a fact; some people won’t understand your vision. Some people will think they’re being helpful by telling you to give up. At the same time, mentors will never be more important in your career than they are right now. Mentors help us look at problems differently, and see things in us that we can’t see ourselves.

One of my most important mentors was instrumental in pushing me out of my comfort zone and opening my eyes to the possibilities for my career. Every young leader needs someone like that.

CEOs need to be resilient and have the courage to make difficult decisions. But some leaders can make the mistake of being “tough” not just on the problems facing their business, but also their people.