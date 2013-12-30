The 2013 Year-In-Review Videos All In One Place

Miley Cyrus twerked into history and “tweet” was added to the dictionary. Elon Musk transported us into the future with his Hyperloop concept, and a boy-Batman stole San Francisco’s heart. A bomb exploded at the Boston marathon finish line, and 19 firefighters lost their lives in an Arizona wildfire. Heisenberg met his demise on Breaking Bad, and Walder Frey hosted a red wedding on Game of Thrones. Vine stars got talent agents and Hollywood stars started YouTube channels. Eighteen states legalized marriage equality, and the Obamacare website got off to a shaky start.

We understand 2013 is fleeting and your time is precious, so we’ve done the searching for you and collected some of our favorite montages of the last year. Enjoy. Happy New Year.

The search bar is once again the star in Google’s annual Zeitgeist video.

YouTube may not have overtaken Hollywood in star power just yet, but some major web talent came out to ask one profound question, “What Does 2013 Say?”

At the peak of efficiency, DJ Earworm has blended the year’s hottest pop songs into one seamless video. No need to hit up iTunes, just watch.