12 Key Stories From Every Stage Of Starting Up

Like anything in life, starting up has stages. How many is up for popular debate. Some say there are six steps; others say there are four stages. We’ve got our own formula that feels just right, and here are some of the best posts we’ve published about each.
The Hypothesis Stage
How To Prototype Your App With People (Using Mechanical Turk)
Five Successful Startups That Started As Blogs
The Wisdom Of The 20-Minute Startup
Validating Core Ideas With Users
Why You Should Find Product-Market Fit Before Sniffing Around For Venture Money
Want Proof That Market Fit Is Everything? Test Your App In The Slums Of Sao Paulo
How To Validate Your Startup Idea In One Day
Earning Early Traction With Your Product
What’s Missing From Your “Growth Hacking” Strategy
What Do Your App’s User Retention Numbers Really Mean?
Responding To Early Users
Mailbox’s Gentry Underwood: What Hackers Should Know About Design Thinking
Gaining Efficiency And Scaling Up
Finally, Three Ways To Automate iOS App Testing