The Apps That Owned The iTunes Store This Year

Apple’s App Store which once again cemented its app dominance in 2013 with 63% of the international app market, versus Google Play’s 37%, according to app analyst firm Distimo in its 2013 Year in Review report.

So which apps were the year’s most popular? And what do they say about changing consumer habits over the past 12 months? With help from Apple’s recently released iOS “Top 10” list, and additional data from Distimo’s recent report, we’ve combed through the available info for insights about the app year that was 2013.

When it comes down to sheer number-crunching dominance, make no mistake about it: Games developers ruled the App Store roost in 2013. Breaking the figures down, an incredible 63% of iOS revenue was generated through games–with Candy Crush Saga, Temple Run 2, and the ubiquitous Angry Birds apps all raking it in. (Angry Birds holds the distinction of being the first App Store video game property to have its movie rights snatched up by a Hollywood studio.)

Launched in April 2012 for Facebook and November 2012 for smartphones, Candy Crush Saga was 2013’s most notable hit for two potentially important reasons. For one thing, it is a free download, meaning that its impressive status as the year’s “highest grossing” app on both iPhone and iPad comes purely from in-app purchases. To developer King cofounder and chief creative officer Sebastian Knutsson, Candy Crush Saga’s success also says something about the broadening casual user base of mobile platforms.

“We were aiming to have a Top 10 game: That was the ambition,” he told the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper. “We exceeded our ambitions by quite a margin! The truth in the industry at that stage was that casual games could never be the top game: you could have a nice hit, but you could never be number one. We disproved that by making a game that hit the top and kept growing.”

A similar “freemium” tactic was adopted by strategy video game Clash of Clans, created by Helsinki, Finland-based uber-developers Supercell. The pay-to-advance concept behind Clash of Clans (and fellow Supercell stablemate Hay Day) meant that Supercell was reportedly generating $2.4 million per day for the company in the first half of 2013.

Games may have come up trumps, but that’s not to suggest that communication and productivity apps didn’t also have their place in 2013.