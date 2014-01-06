How Robbie Robertson Put the Blues Howl In “The Wolf Of Wall Street” Soundtrack

When Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort roars down the highway in his white Ferrari a few minutes into The Wolf Wall Street, a literal-minded soundtrack would probably rely on a thunderous hair-metal hit appropriate to the story’s late ’80s/early ’90s setting. Instead, executive music producer Robbie Robertson provided director Martin Scorsese with a raw 1951 recording of Dust My Broom by slide guitarist Elmore James. What, exactly, does a mid-century blues shuffle have to do with white, Armani-suited swindlers living large on lavish Long Island estates? “Absolutely nothing,” laughs Robertson.

Robertson’s song picks also include a swaggering 1963 Cannonball Adderly instrumental Mercy Mercy and the gritty Smokestack Lightning by mid-century blues shouter Howlin’ Wolf. “Nobody but Marty and me would have chosen Smokestack Lightning for a movie that takes place in the ’80s and ’90s because it’s got nothing to do with anything except raw amazement,” Robertson laughs. “This is music that gets under your skin immediately.”





Flying in the face of time-period correctness, blues-powered numbers play to the characters’ primal appetites displayed during Wolf‘s epic-scale debauchery. Robertson recalls, “When they showed me some early scenes, I’m thinking to myself, ‘Can you do this in a movie?’ Leo threw himself right into the fire. The idea of putting hard Chicago blues against Leo’s character is really about this feeling of reckless abandonment.”

Robertson, who shared song-picking responsibilities on Wolf with music supervisor Randall Poster, has served as Scorsese’s musical consigliere ever since 1978’s The Last Waltz concert film documenting the guitarist’s fabled rock group, The Band.

Scorsese found in Robertson a musician who matched his own encyclopedic knowledge of cinema history with an equivalent mastery of song culture. “I remember Marty saying ‘You have this incredible library of music in your head,” says Robertson. “It’s like a wishing well where you can just reach in there and pull stuff out.”

Typically, Robertson says, “I go through hundreds and hundreds of pieces of music over a period of months and build what I call Marty’s Juke Box. He has all these songs so he can try different things in different places. Some songs are for specific scenes, and certain things are just like ‘Marty you gotta hear this.'”





Though the behavior chronicled in Wolf of Wall Street often borders on Bacchanalian slapstick, Robertson, foraging through CDs archived in his Los Angeles studio, augmented by Spotify search-and-collect missions, filtered out material that seemed too jokey. He says, “You start listening to stuff and go ‘Ah ha! Here’s a clue, it’s leading to this song, but that’s not quite right either, it’s a little too cartoon–ish.’ The song’s supposed to have a sense of humor but it goes too far.”