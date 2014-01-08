How To Sell Yourself And Keep Your Dignity

Sales has a vocabulary draped in ickiness: slimy, smarmy, low-brow, low-rent, hoodwinking sleaze-baggery. To hear To Sell Is Human author Dan Pink tell it , this is a good thing: “You know something is awesome when there are so many different synonyms to describe how duplicitous it is,” he told Wharton .

What’s awesome–and perhaps a little strange–is that we’re all in sales now.

If you’re a manager, team leader, teacher, or art director, you’re engaged in what Pink calls “non-sales” selling. That’s where, as a part of your job, you’re trying get someone to exchange something they have–time, attention, effort–for something you have. Brands, journalists, teachers, social media ninjas, content marketers, thought leaders: we are all salespeople.

Which can be really, really beneficial.

“You often think about sales as ‘My goal is to push something onto the customer or extract money from them,'” Asana cofounder Justin Rosenstein told us, “But the way we think about sales is, ‘How can I make the customer successful?'”

From what Rosenstein says, the goodness of selling is that it can be an empathic act: it’s about understanding the needs (and beliefs) of the student you’re trying to teach, the boss you’re trying to pitch, or the reader you’re trying to reach, and illustrating how your product, insight, or personality assists in that trajectory.

If you accept that you are in sales whether you like it or not, you should try to improve how you (subtly) sell. As Kleiner Perkins General Partner Bing Gordon told us, one of the first victories you might have in a conversation is if you begin to mirror one another.