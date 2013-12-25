Nine Tech Companies We’d Be Surprised To Hear From In 2014

The tech world trades in potential. Shiny new devices and services come with the promise to change things, make other things easier, and become a regular part of our lives. But for every company that succeeds in any of those goals, many more do not. Here are nine companies that had a lackluster 2013 that will most likely result in a very quiet 2014.

At the tail end of 2012, Myspace made a splash for what may be the very last time. With a closed beta that debuted a striking new design and some cultural cachet from celebrity investor Justin Timberlake, the once-popular social network received a lot of attention and a lot more skepticism. The company soldiered on regardless, officially ending its beta period this past summer with a $20 million ad campaign and a renewed focus on creatives and editorial content. It never really caught on.

In November of this year, Valleywag reported that huge layoffs had hit the company, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. The reasons why 2014 won’t be the year Myspace got its groove back are many and complex, but the simplest one? Probably that it still calls itself Myspace.





December was when Patch, AOL’s long-troubled hyperlocal news venture, seemed to meet its demise. Known for being AOL chief executive Tim Armstrong’s pet project and for its unrealistic approach toward covering local news, It looked as if AOL was finally going to cut Patch loose. Leaked memos and further news coverage suggested the opposite, though–Patch isn’t over yet. Despite Armstrong’s continued optimism, it would be quite the surprise if 2014 doesn’t finally put Patch out to pasture.

Like most exciting Kickstarter projects in tech, Ouya was supposed to be disruptive. In reality, it was exceedingly polite, receiving a tepid critical consensus upon its launch over the summer and listed as a disappointment at the year’s end. It may be a bit premature to call the console a lost cause–as CNET points out, the console has the support of indie game developers and the company has continued to update the OS since release–but if we hear from Ouya at all in 2014, it will probably be after the company spends a lot of time back at the drawing board.

With the holiday launch of the PlayStation 4, Sony’s place on this list may seem puzzling. But Sony does much more than make game consoles, and none of their consumer technology can seem to find traction. In 2012 the company tried to improve performance in the consumer electronics market by streamlining its product line and renewing its focus on the premium market. While finances improved, demand remained stagnant and Sony Electronics president Phil Molyneux will be stepping down in the new year. In an effort to further streamline its immense sprawl, the company is also considering the sale of audio-recognition service Gracenote. Sure, in 2014 Sony will have its name attached to plenty of games and movies and join in on current hardware trends at CES, but the electronics maker that gave us the Walkman doesn’t seem like it’s ever going to rock the consumer gadget space again.

The latest venture from Napster founder Sean Parker, Airtime sought to inspire conversations and connections through a mostly random video chat service. Officially launched in the summer of 2012, it only took four months before its user base began to stagnate and its executives began to leave. However, in March of this year Parker indicated that he was prepping for a relaunch–but nothing ever seemed to materialize. Don’t hold your breath.