The AOL Of China To Build A Suburban Tech Campus In The Sky

When Chinese Internet giant Tencent began looking to build a new headquarters, representatives from the company examined corporate campuses all over the world. They were attracted to the collegiate, outdoor atmosphere of the traditional American suburban tech campus, with low-rise buildings connected across sprawling grounds. Yet the company’s urban location–in Shenzhen, one of the fastest growing cities in China–made a vast Googleplex impossible.

The sprawling campus model won’t be feasible for much longer.

Architects from NBBJ, the global design and architecture firm behind Amazon’s forthcoming bubbly biosphere in downtown Seattle as well as corporate headquarters all over the world, suggested an alternative: What if they could take the notion of the campus, and make it vertical? Instead of choosing between a headquarters centered around a quad, which can encourage chance meetings between employees, and the efficiency of a single skyscraper, they decided to pull apart the idea of a tower and imbue it with some of the qualities of a suburban campus.

Urbanization and the rise of the vertical tech campus

We live in a rapidly urbanizing world. By 2050, up to 70% of the global population is expected to live in cities. Even now, young people increasingly prefer to live in urban areas. Just ask Silicon Valley’s tech workers, many of whom have begun “reverse commuting”–driving to work at suburban companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook while living in downtown San Francisco–a practice facilitated by elaborate and highly controversial private corporate bus systems.

It’s clear that the sprawling campus model won’t be feasible for the majority of companies for much longer. To be successful vying for top talent–and eventually, most of the talent, period–companies will need to learn to adapt the layout of their headquarters to fit within city blocks. That shouldn’t have to mean giving up the collaborative culture the suburban campus model aims to cultivate.

Applying the principles of a suburban campus to towers

In Shenzhen, the goal was to “create that sort of bubbling energy you would find on a really vibrant campus” by giving employees every opportunity to share ideas. Tencent, the fourth-largest Internet company in the world, has seen revenue double in the past two years, and sees fostering teamwork and connection between employees as a significant aspect of its future growth. Set for completion in 2016, with roughly 2.6 million square feet of space over 55 floors, the new headquarters will add space for 12,000 more employees.

The biggest challenge is: How do you get people to really talk to each other?

“We did a lot of research about campuses, and we applied that to a tower,” NBBJ’s Jonathan Ward, a design partner, tells Co.Design. This meant pulling apart the design for one single tower into two separate buildings connected by three large skybridges that would function like quads, becoming places where employees could mingle and interact. Called links, each one of the connections is designed to foster something different: “culture,” “health,” and “knowledge.” Each link features a plaza surrounded by seating, cafes, and snack shops to try to encourage interaction. At the bottom of the building, the “culture” link symbolizes reaching out to the city, with Tencent Expo, a gallery about the company that’s open to the public, an auditorium for cultural events, and a lobby that’s open on both sides of the building for people to pass through as they make their way into the high-tech Nanshan District from other parts of the city. In the middle, the “health” link has a juice bar, game rooms, a basketball court, and a fitness center. At the top of the tower, the “knowledge” link contains company-wide meeting spaces.

Getting people to talk to each other

“A big challenge in corporate headquarters [is] finding that thing that is going to uniquely express the company, but also trigger innovation and new thinking among the employees,” Ward says. “I think the biggest challenge is, how do you get people to really talk to each other?” In a more horizontal campus, commons spaces like quads, kitchens, and cafeterias can provide spaces for workers to casually bump into each other, but in a tall building, it’s hard to get employees to run into people who don’t work in their department or on their floor, much less those who work in a different building.