At CES, The Internet Of Everything Will Speak AllJoyn

Rob Chandhok, President of Qualcomm Interactive Platforms and Innovation Center , is in a unique position to understand the Internet of Everything. He’s a driving force behind the universal, open-source programming language that’s is going to make your watch talk to your air conditioner, TV, and a host of other electronic devices.

CES 2014

Follow live coverage of the consumer electronics show here.

“I can’t wait for the day when I’m not having to install an app for every new thing that I buy, whether it be a Dropcam camera or a Nest thermostat,” Chandhok says. “What’s missing in that is how you connect up things in a standardized way.”

Qualcomm’s Toq smartwatch.

That’s why Chandhok and his team at Qualcomm Innovation created AllJoyn, a simple, smartphone, text-based software that allows ad hoc systems to “seamlessly discover, dynamically connect and interact with nearby products regardless of brand, transport layer, platform or operating system,” he says. It’s also the communication language underlying the AllSeen Alliance, a group of 25 companies supporting an open-source standard for the Internet of Things that includes Panasonic, Sharp, and LG — who announced that they are putting AllJoyn in their 2014 smart TVs, and will also be retroactively upgrading their 2012 and 2013 models. There are some notable holdouts as well, such as Apple and Sony.

It’s a crucial milestone for connecting all of your gadgets, because not only is AllJoyn compatible with small devices but it includes proximity detection. So if your phone rings and it’s across the room while you’re watching TV, the caller ID will display on the TV screen, regardless of whether it’s the same brand as your phone or whether you have the same carrier as your cable operator. “Or it could just show up on your tablet that you’re holding in your hand,” says Chandhok. “Or just show up by being turned into speech and played in speakers in your home.”

As an initial test of AllJoyn, Chandok and his team worked with the Chinese company Haier, a global white-label goods manufacturer, to embed a sensor, Wi-Fi chip, and Alljoyn software into an air conditioner.

“One of the things that Haier does for the non-U.S. markets is room by room air conditioners, because in Asia you usually don’t have central air,” says Chandhok. “Sometimes people leave the room and forget to turn them off and energy can be very expensive, so they wanted to have a feature–if you sense that a person left the room, send it a message somehow and give you an option to turn it off. They built that using AllJoyn notifications.”

We sometimes make our market analogy to the Internet of Things of where we were with CompuServe and AOL before the web really took off.

At the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin this past September, Chandhok set up a demo where a person would walk past an air conditioner and get a message on their smartphone or smart TV that said, “It looks like you left the room, would you like to turn off the air conditioner?”