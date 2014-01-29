How To Turn Fetal-Monitoring Data Into Flowers

Yes, but only if real people can read and use it. With connected lighting, health (and baby) monitoring devices, and other consumer products, Philips is in a unique position to collect and analyze data. Lots and lots of data.

Thanks to its new data visualization team, the information that’s coming in is becoming more useful for patients.

Big data is fine but then if you see big data it’s pretty scary. It’s crude. It’s rough–all bits and bytes and 1s and 0s.

Philips’s chief design officer, Sean Carney, recently spoke with Fast Company about some real-world examples of how Philips is using data to improve lives–including a data-into-flowers prototype in Dutch hospitals, which demonstrates how data help calm the delivery room experience for expectant moms.

“That’s a big hurdle that you’ve got to cross is how you present data in a meaningful way, in a relevant way that the patient can understand. It’s one of the key things we’ve been working on this year,” says Carney. “Big data is fine but then if you see big data it’s pretty scary. It’s crude. It’s rough. It comes in unformatted ways. This is all bits and bytes and 1s and 0s.”

As a result, Carney says, one of his big initiatives this year was to build a dedicated data visualization team within his Digital Accelerator Lab. “We set up a team up to basically receive data–and it can be from TVs or an MRI or monitoring devices in a hospital NICU,” he says. “[That team can then] interpret it and visualize it in a way that is easy to access for the clinician, for the nurse, or even for the patient.”

He gives the example of an ongoing data visualization project in the Netherlands that began earlier this year, looking at how to use data visualization to create more positive feelings during pregnancy and delivery. “We ran a project here in the Netherlands where we looked at pregnancy and delivery. At the first scan with the ultrasound, we sign you up on an iPhone app. Then you track your pregnancy throughout all your visits,” he says.