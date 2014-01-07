Leading in the Age of Creativity

Creativity and innovation are key to building any successful organizations. But organizational creativity comes from inspiring and leading people, which is anything but easy.

First, you have to appreciate the interior complexity of the people that you work with. Then, you need to make the links between a person’s individual motivations and what your company needs. In other words, link the individual–personal goals like career trajectories–to the collective, group goals like innovation, revenue growth, and impacting the world.

To do this we need to understand what people need from their work in order to do their best work–and how leaders can help arrange that for them. This distinction is rooted in intrinsic versus extrinsic motivation. If people are intrinsically motivated, there is something inside of them that pushes them to their work; if they are extrinsically motivated, something outside of them brings them there. (Most people, of course, are both.)

As we discussed in my upcoming book, Everything Connects: How to Transform and Lead in the Age of Creativity, Innovation, and Sustainability (McGraw Hill, February 2014), the work of a leader, especially of an entrepreneur, often parallels that of the ancient maritime navigator, moving from port to port by drawing the constellations in the sky.

In order to connect individuals to the organization for creativity and innovation, leaders need to realize:

Leaders curate talent. Building an organization is the gathering of people for a common cause. Gathering the right people together at the right time is curation. People need freedom. To do their best work, people need to feel like they’re able to bring all of their effort into the task, which requires an open, autonomy-oriented culture. People need structure. This is not anarchy; with freedom comes responsibility. Responsibility can be ensured with both quantitative and qualitative methods–and springs from a thriving culture.

It looks like a Cluster of Talents: A loose, cross-functional method for creating and implementing ideas.

What’s unique, what shifts us beyond the job descriptions, is to recognize that the role that a person has in a given project depends on the project. It neither defines nor inhibits their professional self. Just as there’s a difference between a battle and war, the role for a project is not the role of a career.