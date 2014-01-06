The Neuroscience Of How Sleep Deprivation Can Kill You

What’s bad news for us is that nearly half of Americans are sleep deprived–meaning they can pay less attention, make worse decisions, and are less trustworthy than well-rested versions of themselves.

The reason multitasking sucks is because it fries our ability to filter out irrelevant information. Being perpetually underslept similarly sucks because it too reduces out ability to filter out the irrelevant stimuli, as Michael Chee, a sleep researcher at Duke-National University of Singapore, explained to us.

In one of his labs experiments, he asked subjects to take part in a dumb task: hitting a button when a light flashes. But, as he explains, if you’re underslept, your vigilance drops and you will start to miss responses–even for something as simple as hitting a button.

“The danger of this is when doing something like driving, where you tune out at possibly the wrong time. It also relates to people who have to monitor for information: if information is coming from off screen, you might miss it because your brain tuned out–and tune outs are far more frequent (when you’re sleep deprived),” he says. “If you are driving down the road, you want to focus on what is directly ahead of you, but if a child comes by the side of the road, you do not want to miss that.”

But if you’re sleep-deprived, you might.

Research suggests we need 8.1 hours of sleep a night. Americans get six hours a night on average, though we spend 7.5 in bed.