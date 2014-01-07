It’s Not TV: It’s the Fight to Be the New HBO

Signature star: Jon Hamm Programming Philosophy: Past: original shows run by a visionary writer. Present: sequels and split seasons Programming: Stuck in 2007: stream recent episodes at amctv.com; farm out old seasons to Netflix Prestige bait: Mad Men Gore that pays the bills: The Walking Dead Move made with one eye on Netflix: Paid up for Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul to keep it away from Netflix Boldest move: Creating the Talking after-shows for people who want to watch B-listers recap episodes Head-scratcher: Splitting the last season of Mad Men into two seven-episode chunks to run in 2014 and 2015 Creative geniuses and bitchy comment about rival: Joel Stillerman and Charlie Collier; “If you were interested in [Breaking Bad], we made sure you had a chance to see it,” says Collier, in response to the idea that Netflix made the series popular.

Emilia Clarke

Signature star: Emilia Clarke

Programming Philosophy: High-gloss takes on classic TV genres–with nudity and swearing

Programming: Delight HBO cable subscribers with Go app, annoy everyone else who can’t get it

Prestige bait: The Newsroom

Gore that pays the bills: Game of Thrones

Move made with one eye on Netflix: Did its first straight-to-series order in years in the wake of Netflix’s House of Cards deal

Boldest move: Sticking with Treme and The Newsroom

Head-scratcher: Chasing Netflix into Scandinavia, where it has struggled out of the gate

Creative genius and bitchy comment about rival: Michael Lombardo on Netflix not releasing ratings: “It’s curious. I don’t know what to make of it.”

The Following

Signature star: Kevin Bacon

Programming Philosophy: Cable-style, limited-run event series with big-name stars

Programming: Slowly leech all the fun out of Hulu, which it owns with Disney and Comcast

Prestige bait: Greg Kinnear’s forthcoming legal drama, Rake

Gore that pays the bills: The Following

Move made with one eye on Netflix: Made three straight-to-series orders for the 2014 TV season

Boldest move: Ordering the Egyptian period drama Hieroglyph straight to series

Head-scratcher: Stars in Danger: The High Dive

Creative genius and bitchy comment about rival: Kevin Reilly on Netflix not releasing ratings: “Then there are services like Netflix that are speaking to an unreported mystery audience.”

The Americans

Signature star: Louis CK

Programming Philosophy: Low-budget, lowbrow, low bro comedies; diverse, pulpy dramas

Programming: Give subs the ultimate binge: 500+ episodes of The Simpsons on its new FXNow app

Prestige bait: The Americans

Gore that pays the bills: American Horror Story

Move made with one eye on Netflix: Renewed Sons of Anarchy after Netflix helped new viewers catch up

Boldest move: Spinning off comedies (except Louie and Archer) to launch the FXX channel

Head-scratcher: Agreed to air 100 episodes of Charlie Sheen’s Anger Management

Creative genius and bitchy comment about rival: John Landgraf on Netflix renewing shows before they air: “I just don’t think that’s the way to run your business.”

Hemlock Grove

Signature star: Kevin Spacey

Programming Philosophy: Subscriber data reveals which stars and genres to bet on, then get out of the way (mostly)

Programming: Recommend new titles through a slick player that works across hundreds of devices

Prestige bait: House of Cards

Gore that pays the bills: Hemlock Grove

Boldest move: Green-lighting Orange Is the New Black, which lacked a big-time pedigree

Head-scratcher: They knew Derek was about a mentally challenged nursing home volunteer, right?

Creative genius and bitchy comment about rival: Ted Sarandos: “Playing the odds game, where [you] make 20 pilots and make two and one [series] sticks…that’s a good business?”

