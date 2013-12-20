Traveling Without Moving Fast

‘The whole object of travel is not to set foot on foreign land; it is at last to set foot on one’s own country as a foreign land.’ G. K. Chesterton

There is at least one vision of the future of travel that will never require anyone to go anywhere.

It’s the ultimate expression of a cultural idea that has preoccupied human beings since we began to artificially replicate aspects of reality. McLuhan raised it in relation to broadcast television, when we could for the first time see [vision] things that were happening far [tele] away. He called this the “global village” – a “simultaneous happening” as everything is streamed in real time everywhere. Television did not do this, of course. It was simply the herald to a greater technology which was to follow, as McLuhan predicted, and other futurists took up this version in his wake.

Television, world changing as it was, worked in one direction, with some experiences selected, edited and broadcast to all. The greater technology renders distinctions between broadcaster and consumer irrelevant, as every experience is broadcast from every device in every direction to everyone. McLuhan called this shift the “global theatre” but you could argue Shakespeare got there first. The idea achieved a kind of apotheosis with the emergence of the social web, where we began to see everyone electively uploading their edited life experiences to feed the stream. As Joshua Harris foretold, and lived through the consequences of experimenting with, We Live In Public.

Fast forward then, to one logical end point, with infinite bandwidth and storage, infinitely more sophisticated mediation technologies, and the ubiquitous presence of cameras on glasses or contact lenses or on any IP enabled object [i.e. all of them]. Thanks to the kooky exponential function of Moore’s Law, this future possibility need not be very far away. All the technologies exist and 1 to 100% is only two steps if you’re counting exponentially.

Let’s put aside the utopian/dystopian discussion of a panopticon created by the people, a Little Brother where every life experience is consumable at any moment. If you think it’s hard to decide what to give your attention to now, imagine when there are 7 billion lifestations to scroll through. Everyone’s reality becomes ‘television’. In an infinite, utterly democratic media environment, the aggregation of attention itself is the only way to gauge the relative value of any quantum of content. The world will always know what’s trending, but never necessarily why – or if it’s relevant to them and their interests.

Let’s consider instead one possible way it could impact travel.