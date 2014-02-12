A Glimpse At The Mind-Reading Office Of The Future

For the past few decades, stuffy “enterprise solutions” have lagged behind the consumer hardware revolution. So while our domestic lives are blessed by the magic of iPhones and Xboxes, our professional lives are still filled with confounding telephone systems, stuffy task management software, and at least one piece of printing equipment you’d like to take a baseball bat to a la Office Space.

The office of tomorrow, though, is a technological wonder where digital infrastructure predicts an employee’s or customer’s needs to make work frictionless. At least, that’s assuming others follow the precedent of Control Group, the interactive design studio behind the makeover of Kate Spade’s retail model, the interactive NYC subway maps, and now the main offices of Brookfield, a global asset management group juggling $181 billion of assets.

“It’s so amazing–Class A space is typically a great place to work in because it’s so epic on its own: amazing views, amazing location, maybe great furniture,” explains Control Group CEO Campbell Hyers, “But often, from a digital interaction perspective, it sort of stops there.”

Control Group was tapped to create a whole digital infrastructure inside Brookfield’s World Financial Center location. That meant they did everything from mapping out a deadzone-free wireless network to creating an approachable, front end UI on top of Cisco and Microsoft infrastructure.

But we’ll be honest in admitting, the infrastructure isn’t really the exciting part of this story to us. It’s what Control Group developed in terms of seamless interaction design that sits on top these core technologies that’s so much fun:

A Ridiculous Video Wall That’s Really Quite Practical

We’ve all seen gigantic video walls before at places like the airport. A single, sheepish tourist pokes at a screen the size of a Cadillac, just to quickly check the weather. But the 50-foot monster in the waiting area of Brookfield’s office is different. When someone walks by, it automatically displays various topics within Brookfield’s portfolio–like real estate, or renewable energy management. That person might not even notice. But if some keyword grabs his or her attention, and the person stops to read it, a Kinect-like motion tracker cues the software interface to automatically unpack more information on the topic.

“At no point is it like Minority Report where they have to touch things with their hands,” Hyers tells Co.Design. “This is a causal, proximity based interaction. It’s about giving someone pertinent information, but not making them look like a fool to get it.”