Pope Francis Will Be The Most Awesome Leader Of 2014

Pope Francis had a hell of a 2013: the cardinal formerly known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio got rid of the popemobile , was named Time’s person of the year , and disrupted the culture of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis: social media guru?

Much ink has been spilled on the papacy’s renewed potency, most notably in James Carroll’s long-form profile of Pope Francis for the New Yorker‘s “World Changers” issue, an illustration in which the pontiff can be found making snow angels on a winter’s evening. Here’s a handful of papal nuggets to show what makes Francis so singularly awesome–in every sense of the term.

For more than 30 years, Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner have been researching the nature of leadership, distilling the behavior of top leaders into five practices. The first of which is to model the way: for exemplary leaders serve as examples.

With that in mind, let’s consider this scene from Carroll’s piece, where he’s at one of the Pope’s open audiences in Vatican City. In the front row, he sees a couple in their thirties:

Unlike others at the railing, who were waving and calling, ‘Papa Francesco! Papa Francesco!,’ they held back. But when Francis turned to them the woman leaned forward with such gravity that the Pope took notice and stopped. Tears streaked her face. Francis reached for her hand, which she took as license to put her mouth by his ear. She whispered something. Francis looked startled, drew back a bit, then turned to her partner. The Pope embraced him, then drew the woman in. They stood like that for a while, the couple enveloped in the arms of the Bishop of Rome.

The pope puts his hands on the man’s head, made a sign of the cross, and continued on. When the crowd started to leave, Carroll went to the couple. The man wept, he says, and the woman told him that her husband had a worsening brain tumor. “We came just for this,” she said, “for his blessing, whatever it is–physical, emotional, or spiritual.”

So what is it that Francis is modeling?

Rather than being a wager of culture wars, Francis positions the church as a battlefield hospital.