The Best Art Shows Of 2013

From Gaultier’s punk-chic fashions to Donald Judd’s minimalist Stacks to Al Hirschfeld’s essence-capturing cartoons, the art exhibits mounted this year were some of the best ever. In some quarters, it was a year for artists to share their visions of a zany, bio-hacked future: the shows And Nowhere A Shadow and Grow Your Own explored how synthetic biology will soon allow us to design from the DNA up, whether it’s blueberry plants containing rabies vaccines or cheese made from the bacteria of a human toe. The art world in 2014 will no doubt continue to embrace cutting-edge technology in art, from 3D-printing to digital weaving.