Want To Eat Like A Google Employee? Sprig Is At Your Service

There’s a certain allure with early Google employees. While the tech community can point to Craig Silverstein as the search giant’s first hire or Marissa Mayer as employee No. 20, the same can’t be said of the company’s kitchen, which in keeping up with Google’s insatiable hunger also experienced a growth spurt of its own.

When Nate Keller joined Google as a sous chef in 2003, he was employee No. 10 in the kitchen, and the Mountain View, Calif. company was about 500 people strong. By the time he left his post as executive chef in 2008, he was overseeing a staff of 675 who were whipping together 35,000 meals a day.

Since his Google days, Keller has remained in the Bay Area, and it’s apparent he, too, has a case of entrepreneurialism. When he struck out on his own, he founded Gastronaut, which offered a Google-esque food program on a smaller scale for startups–“catering geared toward techies” is how he describes it. He also had a stint developing a food program for children’s camps across the country, and earlier this year, Keller came on board as founding executive chef for food-delivery startup Sprig, which launched December in San Francisco.

Nate Keller Image: Sprig

Though he’s still feeding Bay Area techies, Sprig is a new beast to Keller. “I used Google as a basic testing ground for seeing what people like to eat, how they ate on a daily basis,” Keller tells Fast Company. “I got instant feedback from people. They could tell me on the spot, ‘Oh my god, that was amazing,’ or ‘Don’t ever make that again.'”

There, he had free reign to experiment with local, organic, and sustainable ingredients; a $12 million budget; and thousands of willing tasters. At Sprig, the company’s kitchen is a shared 2,000-square-foot commercial facility in the industrial Potrero Hill neighborhood. The user base is small, and its primary goal is to prepare nutritious dinners that are scalable, can hold up well throughout the delivery process, and arrive hot within 15 minutes–all at $10 a meal.

“Inevitably, it’s a very challenging process,” Keller says. “I don’t think this is three Michelin-star food, but it’s affordable, and the goal is to get it to quality that’s consistent.”

It’s no small feat, but Keller has some tricks for accomplishing this. Instead of a traditional eggplant parmesan, he skips the breading and fryer and opts for marinading and grilling. For meat, he’s fond of sous-vide, a French technique for cooking food in a temperature-controlled water bath, for dishes like pork tenderloin and beef stroganoff. This achieves that juicy, perfectly pink center without concerns of food borne illnesses because of the prolonged cooking time. Keller also works closely with the company’s culinary advisor and in-house sous-vide expert, Kyle Connaughton, consulting chef at Chipotle and former head of the three-Michelin-starred Fat Duck in the U.K. Finally, instead of leaving food in the oven where it’s likely to dry out, the prepared meals are heated when orders come in.