How A California Mom Designed The Ultimate Anti-Disney Princess

Fronting a multi-billion dollar brand , Disney Princesses have enraged feminists for decades. Their impossible proportions–stick-thin waists, enormous eyes, and barely visible noses–create unrealistic beauty standards for the young girls who worship them. The messages their stories deliver are often sexist (the Little Mermaid has to sacrifice her ability to speak in order to get with Prince Charming?). Until the 1990s, all of the Disney princesses were white.

Setsu Shigematsu, a Southern California mother and professor of media and communications at the University of California, Riverside, was fed up with this outdated cast of characters. But instead of banning princesses from her family altogether, she decided to create a new book series called the Guardian Princesses, about a diverse group of women who protect the environment and model compassion and self-reliance.

“The dominant and traditional stories that portray princesses as waiting to be rescued by a prince are too restrictive and limiting for children in terms of their gender roles,” Setsu tells Co.Design. “We wanted to combine the action-oriented adventures and ethical challenges faced by superheroes to reinvent the princesses as superheroines. The Guardian Princesses protect people and the planet with their special powers.”

The Guardian Princesses were born when Shigematsu decided to write an alternative princess story for her daughter’s fifth birthday party. After an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from her daughter and other mothers, she decided to turn it into a series with anime-inspired illustrations, which she is self-publishing, and which will be available this month.

The Guardian Princesses protect people and the planet with their special powers.

Though they still have the giant twinkly eyes, tiny chins, small noses, poreless skin, and luscious manes of the traditional Disney cartoons, the Guardian Princesses were deliberately designed to range from size 2 to 14, and the group is racially and culturally diverse.

“The Guardian Princesses have undergone multiple revisions and some are still being redesigned,” Shigematsu says. “Princess Mariana is currently undergoing a wardrobe change because we received some feedback that she looked too modern and sexy, whereas others felt that Princess Ten Ten’s outfit looked too traditional.”

In her quest to redefine beauty standards, Shigematsu says she welcomes feedback from readers about how the characters should look. Which raises some questions: Will there ever be a story about a princess with acne, or oversized ears, or even glasses? What about a princess with normal-sized eyes, recently imagined in a series by Buzzfeed?