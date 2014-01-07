Why Top Startups Are Getting Radically Personal

When you get an update on the writing app Draft , the message doesn’t come from an Abstract Corporate Entity, but from its founder, the esteemed Nathan Kontny. The December edition began like this:





And ended like this:





This kind of personal touch, is kind of an extension of the idea of radical transparency, in which employees’ past work and future goals are shared throughout the organization. Instead of getting inundated by a faceless spambot, you’re getting inundated by Kontny’s smiling face. It feels less like marketing, more like a missive.

Kontny’s personalization is part of a small but growing trend of founders choosing to to be the face of their startup, putting a new spin on ‘personal branding.’ While it began with Jason Fried at 37Signals, you now see it in the most radically friendly of startups: if you’re to get an update from social media-scheduling Buffer, it’ll come from cofounder Joel Gascoigne; if you receive word from talent-sourcing at ooomf, it’ll come from cofounder Mikael Cho.

In light this growing trend, we asked Kontny a few questions about his email practice. Here’s what he had to say.

I’ve heard from quite a few people who have stuck with Draft from the beginning not just because they’ve enjoyed using the software, but they’ve also highly enjoyed the experience of getting to know me and learn the lessons behind how I’ve made things. Someone even compared my feature update newsletter to waking up on Christmas.

It’s a necessity. Draft is the product of just one person. I’ve got a ton of competition from giant companies and well-funded startups. I can’t compete with Google Docs by trying to imitate Google. But I felt like if I could open myself up, and connect with an audience on a human level, maybe I had a chance to get people’s attention. It worked.