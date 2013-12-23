What Architecture Schools Get Wrong

In 2012, a group of students at the Virginia Tech School of Architecture and Design came together to build Clifton Forge, Virginia, a community amphitheater. As part of Virginia Tech professors (and married couple) Keith and Marie Zawistowski’s design/build LAB, the third-year undergraduate students spent an entire academic year conceiving the project and working with the community to bring it to fruition.

Graduates of the Rural Studio, Samuel Mockbee’s pioneering design-build program in rural Alabama, both Zawistowskis are proponents of a more hands-on education than is typically offered in architecture and design schools. Their award-winning design lab is now the subject of a documentary, Reality Check, which follows the 16 students who took part in design/buildLAB in the 2011-2012 school year through their project.

“An architect, for centuries when the profession first emerged, was someone who was on site every day,” as Marie says in the film. Yet most architecture students spend their days designing buildings that they know will never be realized.

Co.Design chatted with the Zawistowskis about the film, design/buildLAB, and the importance of hands-on experience in design education below.

How did this film come about?

Keith Zawistowski: In 2011, Architect magazine did a profile piece on Marie’s and my professional practice, which is called OnSite. And Leon [the film’s director] was the photographer that Architect hired to do the portrait to go with that story.

Marie Zawistowski: He came down to Alleghany County where we’re based to take photographs of us, and as we were there, we got to talking about what we were doing with our students in that region. He got really taken by the place and the nature of the work.

KZ: Marie and I lecture about our work pretty regularly. One of the things that’s always been hard for us to do is to tell the story from the students’ perspective. We always, in the way, feel very awkward talking about projects that we haven’t designed or built. The students, it’s really their project. We’re just there to provide the frame. This idea of him making a documentary film was a really great opportunity to have our students be the voice driving the story.