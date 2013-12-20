You’re Bound 2 Have A Great 2014 If You Follow Kanye’s New Yeezy Resolutions

Are you having trouble thinking up a good New Years resolution? Are you tired of the same old promises to eat vegan/raw/paleolithic/butter-only/gluten free/liquid-only or not at all? Well someone’s got your back. He is a God–of resolutions. His name is Kanye West. And at the site New Yeezy Resolutions , you can see every promise the rapper made in 2013. There are gems like, “Obama will have to say my name in order to be cool,” and “I will be the greatest shit in da club since ‘In Da Club,'” and of course, “A Corbusier lamp will be my greatest inspiration.”

“I just couldn’t turn away from the Kanye show this year,” says Daniel Brill, a copywriter at Droga5 and the site’s co-creator. (This much Kanye required a team effort, so pals Spencer Hansen, Brian Moore, and Petter Hernmarck collaborated.)





“Whether you love him or hate him, a quiet Kanye year is a more boring year,” adds Brill. “Plus, resolving to ‘pop a wheelie on the Zeitgeist’ is way more exciting than trying to lose 15 pounds.”

We can all drink a glass of champagne to that!