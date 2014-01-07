The Case For Ditching Traditional Job Interviews

Put it right up there with the annual review on the list of conversations we’d rather not have. The traditional job interview where a candidate sits across from a hiring manager–or a team of prospective colleagues–and gets hammered with questions such as “where do you see yourself in five years?” and “what do you think you can offer our organization?”

As the candidate puts on a game face and tries to ignore the agita roiling in his or her belly, practiced answers come rolling off the tongue, more apropos to a pageant than a plan to push profit margins.

Most managers don’t want to hire anyone sight unseen. The paradox: though candidates are more than the sum of line items on their resumes, free flowing interviews often give the recruiter too much irrelevant information. That could sway them into hiring someone for the wrong reasons. Some researchers suggest it’s time to throw out the unstructured interview format and look for a new way to have the hiring conversation.

Jason Dana, visiting assistant professor at Yale School of Management, is one. He writes in a recently published study:

People seek to impose order on events, so much so that they often see patterns in random sequences. As such, even the noisiest interview data are readily translated into a good story about the interviewee.

Speaking of patterns, when Lauren Rivera of Northwestern studied companies who didn’t clearly define what they were looking for in a candidate started interviewing, they leaned toward applicants who were most like them, with similar outside interests, alma maters, or hometowns.

Not to mention that most job seekers are skilled at offering what they believe the interviewer wants to hear. The “right” answers could conceal problem behaviors or are so bought in to their unproductive ways that they’re “the interview equivalent of the person who can pass a lie detector test because they believe their own lies,” behavioral scientist Baird Brightman writes.

What’s the antidote?