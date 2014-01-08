How Your Boss’s Stress Level Kills Your Best Ideas

“If I were a household appliance, which one would I be?” That’s the odd question that personal branding consultant William Arruda asks his clients to ask others when they gather feedback from colleagues.

As he tells the Wall Street Journal, employees get shocked when they’re compared to “a blender whirring around at 9 million miles an hour” by their colleagues.

What’s wrong with buzzing like a blender?

“The productivity of entire teams can go down,” Mr. Arruda says of professionals who are running around with their hair on fire. “If you have one person rushing into meetings at the last minute and tapping a pencil through the entire session, it changes the cadence for the entire group.”

A body of research is growing around the way our colleagues affect our work, as in: our seats change our productivity; we become like the people we cluster with; we do our boldest thinking when we’re with mammals; and ideas don’t stay in people’s heads, they spread like the flu.

Stress, the Journal reports, is equally contagious.

Consider this telling detail: In recent years when architects draw up a plan for a new office, they insert the human figures as blurred lines, zooming across the imaginary offices space. Why? Because as one architectural designer told the Journal, clients “can connect with it on an emotional level.”