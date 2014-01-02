An Animated Tribute To The Party-Going Introvert In All Of Us

It’s hard out there for an introvert , especially at parties . If you don’t have a date and you’re uncomfortable approaching others, there will always be moments when you are alone–observing the fun rather than experiencing it. What’s worse, though, is that while you’re watching from a remove, other people can actually see you. A new video shows what that looks like, and it’s sure to send shivers down the spines of those holding up walls.





London-based animation house The Line recently released Wallflowers, an accurate representation of bad nights out for the socially anxious. Directed by Bjorn-Erik Aschim, Wallflowers reveals several concurrent tales of tension just by showing the hope and desperation in the faces of a collection of sideliners. Some are quietly dancing along as they observe the action on the floor, others appear to be working up to something. If any of them remind you of how you behaved during the end-of-2013 holiday party circuit, though, let this video lead you toward your New Year’s resolution of taking more risks.

H/t to The Awesomer