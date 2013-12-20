See How Vladimir Putin, Bashar Al-Assad and Kim Jong-Un Are Actually Great People

What if the only images we had of world leaders was a positive one? In a new commercial for Reporters Without Borders by agency BETC Paris, we see Russia’s Vladimir Putin cuddling with a puppy, Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad helping his children blow out birthday candles, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un riding a roller coaster, among other controversial heads of state in shiny, happy situations. Without independent journalists, the organization says these images would be all the news we’d see about these leaders.
“We chose the end of year celebrations to make the general public aware of the importance of defending the freedom to inform and to be informed,” said Reporters Without Borders general secretary Christophe Deloire, in a statement. “In many places in the world, like Syria, Mali, and Russia the dangers which the news providers expose themselves to are intensifying.”