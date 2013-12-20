See How Vladimir Putin, Bashar Al-Assad and Kim Jong-Un Are Actually Great People

What if the only images we had of world leaders was a positive one? In a new commercial for Reporters Without Borders by agency BETC Paris, we see Russia’s Vladimir Putin cuddling with a puppy, Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad helping his children blow out birthday candles, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un riding a roller coaster, among other controversial heads of state in shiny, happy situations. Without independent journalists, the organization says these images would be all the news we’d see about these leaders.