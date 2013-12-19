Here Are Pinterest’s Top Pins Of 2013

Pinterest on Thursday released its top pins of 2013. From hipster haircuts to travel inspiration–or shall we say, pinspiration–the list shows the community has had its eye on a number of things beyond wedding ideas.
The selection of top pins are broken down by category, including food, travel, and technology. 2013 has been a monumental year for the social networking site. In addition to a $3.8 billion valuation, Pinterest also jumpstarted its revenue stream with the roll out of promoted pins. According to marketing firm Piquora, each pin is worth about 78 cents in sale, a 25% increase from last year, and drives two site visits and six page views.
Food
Taco cupcakes
Churro waffles
Beer-candied bacon
Travel
The Caves (Jamaica)
A geothermal spa (Iceland)
Temples (Myanmar)
Women’s fashion
Men’s fashion
Bowties
Colored pants
Hipster haircuts
History
The real Django
Tuskegee Air Women
A Japanese female warrior
Cars and motorcycles
Refurbed bikes
Souped-up trucks
The Chevy Stingray
Health and fitness
Treadmill plans
Medicine balls
Yoga poses to detox
Decor
Ikea hacks
Pallet walls
Grey paint color schemes
Education
Brain breaks
Creative writing prompts
Parent involvement
Weddings
Lace gowns
Mismatched bridesmaids
Grandmothers as flower girls