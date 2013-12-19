advertisement
Here Are Pinterest’s Top Pins Of 2013

By Alice Truong1 minute Read

Pinterest on Thursday released its top pins of 2013. From hipster haircuts to travel inspiration–or shall we say, pinspiration–the list shows the community has had its eye on a number of things beyond wedding ideas.

The selection of top pins are broken down by category, including food, travel, and technology. 2013 has been a monumental year for the social networking site. In addition to a $3.8 billion valuation, Pinterest also jumpstarted its revenue stream with the roll out of promoted pins. According to marketing firm Piquora, each pin is worth about 78 cents in sale, a 25% increase from last year, and drives two site visits and six page views.

Food

Taco cupcakes
Churro waffles
Beer-candied bacon

Travel

The Caves (Jamaica)
A geothermal spa (Iceland)
Temples (Myanmar)

Women’s fashion

Tulle
Boho
Tartan
Collars

Men’s fashion

Bowties
Colored pants
Hipster haircuts

History

The real Django
Tuskegee Air Women
A Japanese female warrior

