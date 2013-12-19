Whole Foods Is Dropping Chobani Next Year

“At this time, Chobani has chosen a different business model, so Whole Foods Market will be phasing Chobani Greek Yogurt out of its stores in early 2014 to make room for product choices that aren’t readily available on the market,” said Whole Foods in a statement. Such choices include exclusive flavors as well as organic and non-GMO options.

Chobani, named No. 40 to Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies list in 2012, grew its business–and more than $1 billion in sales annually–out of an abandoned Kraft yogurt plant, challenging yogurt heavyweights, such as Yoplait and Dannon. Though CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya said he was unclear why Whole Foods was dropping Chobani, the company has expressed difficulty finding enough non-genetically modified grain to feed more than 78,000 cows it uses to produce milk for its yogurt.

Responding to the news, Chobani released a statement: