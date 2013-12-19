Molson Sent Two Guys and A Beer Fridge to Indonesia To Surprise A Friend. Here’s How.

One of the challenges with creating a great stunt ad is figure out what to do as an encore. Molson Canadian faced this dilemma when following up its very popular “Beer Fridge,” which saw the beer brand travel around Europe with a red fridge that would only open with a Canadian passport. The stunt made international headlines and, until WestJet launched its tear-jerking Christmas opus, it was the most viewed commercial of the year in Canada. A very tough act to follow.

Now the Beer Fridge is back. This time, however, the beer run is far more personal and considerably more ambitious. “The Beer Fridge–Project Indonesia” is about three real-life friends–one living in the remote Gili Islands in Indonesia, and two bringing their buddy a fridge stacked with frosty brews all the way from Canada, so that he can watch the upcoming Olympics in true Canadian fashion. It’s touching, fits with Molson’s revived “I Am Canadian” positioning, and looks like it was a total nightmare to pull off. Which it was, but with a wonderful payoff.





In the 2:45 version of the spot, Ryan and Phil from Ottawa go to extreme lengths to bring a fridge full of Canadians (the beers, as they’re colloquially known) to Morgan, who’s living in a hut on a beach, giving him the surprise of a lifetime. After following the guys as they haul, often by hand, the large appliance over rough roads, through the jungle and tiny villages, on river rafts, and across the sea on a sickness-inducing boat, watching the genuine joy on all of their faces when the friends arrive with their special delivery is to draw a tear or two.

For as touching and endearing as the spot is, it was never the initial plan to do a follow up to “Beer Fridge.” Aaron Starkman, partner and creative director at Molson agency Rethink, says as the agency was in creative development for Molson’s Olympics campaign the first spot was going viral, which caused a change of course. “We heard back from consumers. It really resonated and did some fantastic things for the brand,” says Starkman. Based on this new development, an idea Rethink had about real friends delivering special edition Olympic bottles to their buddy living in a jungle ended up being tweaked to involve the red beer fridge. “We liked it even more because of this. If a red fridge with a maple leaf would stand out in Europe, we started to get stoked imagining it in some ridiculously remote place like Papua New Guinea.”





To cast the spot, they started with Facebook and specific searches designed to find Canadians living abroad. But the tactic came up short. “Naturally, everyone we contacted thought we were spamming them,” says Starkman. “How would you react if you got a message that said something to the effect of ‘We can’t tell you what this is about, but a certain brand in Canada is wondering if you’d be interested in possibly being in a television commercial we can’t tell you about.’” Apparently there just aren’t any Canadian hockey fanatics in Papua New Guinea.

So they shifted the search back home, working with a TV casting agent to find any Canadians who’d tried out for reality TV programs and happened to have a friend living ridiculously far away. “The further the better,” says Starkman. “We got a bunch of responses: Cebu, Philippines, Liberia, Africa, Cambodia. In the end, one of the people that emailed gave us a great lead on a guy selling huts on a beach in the Gili Islands. No motorized vehicles there at all, and only one bar with a TV and they only show Aussie Rules football. It was perfect. And the guy there was as diehard a hockey fan as they come. Then we found Morgan’s two best friends from Ottawa, Ryan and Phil, and they were totally up for giving their buddy the surprise of his life.”