Target Confirms Security Breach: 40 Million Customer Accounts Affected

Target has confirmed a security breach that may have compromised up to 40 million of its customers’ payment details. Shoppers at the firm’s brick-and-mortar stores all over the U.S. had the magnetic strips on their credit cards read.

According to the security expert who broke the news, the theft occurred during the three-week period between November 27 and December 15. Target has released a statement saying that it has “worked swiftly to resolve the incident” and has engaged third-party forensic firms to investigate.