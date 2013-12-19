Vine Users Can Now Have Their Own Vanity URLs

Those of you who define yourselves by your Vines may find that a new feature on the video-sharing site is right up your street. Twitter has announced that, starting tomorrow, its users can bag themselves vanity URLs. Verified users get to go first, from 9 a.m. Friday morning, while everyone else will have to wait until Monday. It’s a simple process: go to the log-in page and follow the registration instructions.
The move brings Vine into line with other social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and Google+. Verified user names have been automatically reserved, but not those belonging to common-or-garden accounts. Because of that, suggests Twitter, registration and reservation is a must.