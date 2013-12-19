Reddit User Discovers Her Secret Santa Is Bill Gates

He may not have gifted her the iPad she wanted, but Bill Gates proved a very generous Secret Santa to a Reddit user. NY1227 wrote a post last night to reveal that the RedditGifts’ elf-matching service had paired her with the Microsoft founder. Not that she worked it out immediately–well, would you, if your package was addressed to you like this?





It wasn’t until the recipient discovered a photo in the package of the software creator turned philanthropist cuddling a cow that she realized who it was from.





As well as gifting a cuddly cow and a travel book, Gates donated a cow, via Heifer International, to a family in the developing world, in her name.





The post is a joy to read. For example: “My santa had not messaged me, but I knew I was super thorough and have a pretty good posting history so I wasn’t too worried that my santa would stiff me. Finally, I received a shipped notification to my email on Monday- I was SO SO SO excited but even more excited when I realized A) my gift was being OVERNIGHTED and B) it was 7 pounds- OMG!”

Let us reiterate, it is a joy. “Thank you so much Bill for a fantastic and thoughtful gift. I’d really love to send a thank you card to you, but if not, I hope this post and message suffices. Thank you so much!!!!!! I will think of you every time I read my book, which will find a nice home on my coffee table once I’m done reading it. 10/10, I would receive a gift from Bill Gates again. “

And finally, she added a postscript: “Sorry for the apple ipad on my wishlist, that was really awkward.”