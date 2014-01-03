Can Performance Be Quantified? Wearable Tech In The Office

From Jawbones and FitBits to Google Glass, it’s clear we’ve become very comfortable with tracking ourselves. We’re even ready to slap devices on to our babies , pets , and cars to keep tabs on their every move, too. If patents are any predictor, soon we’ll even be quantifying our moods via our breasts and hair pieces.

The age of the quantified self is here. Now business is buying in.

Companies from Hitachi to Walt Disney World resort are using wearable tech to track staff and improve collaboration and customer service, according to a report by management researcher H. James Wilson.

“It’s definitely an incredible revolution that is going to happen in workplace measurement,” says Harikesh Nair, associate professor of marketing at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. It’s a positive thing, he says, because companies already do a good job collecting transaction data to boost sales and customer loyalty, but have little insight on how employees interact with each other and what makes them successful.

One company that is trying wearable devices to effect positive change among its sales associates is the Container Store. Using Theatro’s 1.5 oz. voice driven enterprise wearable, the Container Store is able to tap in-store WiFi to track sales staff to increase responsiveness and productivity dispensing the need for headsets or walkie talkies. Beyond that, Theatro’s device can provide headquarters, regional and individual store management with access to performance data such as how they communicate with each other and with shoppers and where they spend the most time.

Theatro says that companies that have used the devices have shown 5% to 10% productivity gains and 3% to 5% top line revenue increases. A reason for these gains may be how easy the tech is to use. Theatro’s CEO Chris Todd says “Like any other tool people use in the work place, they key is it must make the employees job easier, be simple to operate and make them more productive.” He maintains that the simplicity of the wearable passes an important litmus test. “Store management and employees will buy into it as it makes for a better day-to-day work experience,” explains Todd.

That may be fine at the retail level, but Jay Rao isn’t quite sold. “Innovation that spurs organic growth is the most difficult challenge that large firms are facing in the last 15+ years,” the professor of innovation and strategy at Babson points out. “Innovation is knowledge work. Unfortunately, knowledge work cannot be treated or captured the way we have with manual work.” Rao observes that Frederick Taylor’s scientific ways of measuring manual productivity are more than 100 years old. “A knowledge worker is much more focused on understanding the task, continuously learning, teaching others and innovating,” he says. All things that are much more difficult to quantify.