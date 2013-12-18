Messi, Ronaldo And Other Soccer Elites Form Team Earth To Battle Aliens In New Samsung Spot

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Hostile aliens invade Earth, and threaten us with certain destruction unless we put together a team of our greatest athletes to best them on the playing field. Okay, so that’s basically the plot to Space Jam, but it’s also the idea behind Samsung’s Galaxy 11 campaign, a global marketing campaign that highlights the globally-connected nature of both soccer and various Samsung products.





Give Samsung credit–based on how often a similar question seems to pop up on various Grantland podcasts, the “aliens invade and want to play our best athletes in a game” idea is one that has serious legs, and there’s a thrill to seeing it get a realistic, four-minute treatment in the spot, which stars 13 of the greatest soccer players alive, a dream-team recruited from five continents. (Americans even get to cheer on one of their own, as midfielder Landon Donovan is among the recruits.)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the recruits are initially notified via their Samsung phones or smartwatches, but the effect of that is actually pretty interesting–by putting existing Samsung technology in a spot that also features high-tech spacesuits and elevated platforms that lead to alien soccer fields, it does highlight the fact that all of these devices do feel like something out of science fiction.





This spot, from R/GA, is merely the end of the “Recruitment” phase of the campaign, of course: Up next, the 13 stars will train for a presumably-brutal 90 minutes on the pitch with as-yet-unseen aliens who, we expect, are going to be really good at soccer. In the meantime, take a look at Team Earth’s roster below, and lament the fact that somehow they neglected to pick up Bill Murray.