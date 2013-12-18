Seinfeld Spoofs Car Commercials In These Ads He Wrote For Acura

Jerry Seinfeld’s web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is about to get on the road again–new episodes debut January 2. And the Acura ads that will appear in the show’s third season, are imbued with lovable Seinfeldian irreverence. Mainly because Jerry wrote the ads.

Seinfeld worked with Acura agency Mullen on the spots, which were directed by Barry Sonnenfeld.

The eight ads are cast as old school car commercials with a 21st century wink. The spots spoof the old commercial style and the specific Acura models being sold. You could even argue that the ads are spoofing spoof ads.

Yes, there’s enough space in the MDX’s trunk for that giant bowl of potato salad, the only item that “1960’s family” bothered to bring on their picnic.

And yes, the RLX’s interior comes in multiple colors, including one that’s “mauvish or beige-ish or some would say greenish.” (Note, that all the options are horrible. And that the spokesman will likely spend the following afternoon shacked up Don Draper-style with the sexy car model.)

Even the tag lines are silly: “Acura MDX. If you can’t remember that, just think ‘doctor X’ and then replace ‘doctor’ with ‘MD’ and then ad an ‘X’. It’s just that easy.”