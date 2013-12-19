This Agency Just Disrupted Gift-Wrapping Forever

Time is running out to get your favorite family members and Co.Create staff writers Christmas gifts. Unless you’re some kind of monster, by now you have most of your gifts picked out and/or purchased. There’s still the small matter of wrapping them, though. Anyone familiar with most of the items on this site and our visually oriented sister site Co.Design knows that presentation is kind of a big deal. Luckily, there is some hot new ways to think outside the box about what goes outside the box.

The cheekily titled video “How to have a crappy Christmas” is not, in fact, an emo instruction manual for making your family sad. In this instance, “crapping” is a portmanteau of “creative” and “wrapping” and, hot damn, does it ever live up to that title. Created by Belgian-agency Friendship, the video presents present-givers with an opportunity to dazzle their recipients via fantastic, on-theme wrapping ideas from Planet Genius. When giving someone money, the video suggests, why not put it inside a wallet, and put that wallet in a detached wallet pocket with a bow wrapped around it? Fair warning, though, many of these wrappings will make your gift itself look lame in comparison.

See the other ideas in GIF-form in the slides above.

