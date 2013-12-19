Skeptical About Amazon Drones? Here Are Some Equally Viable Options For Need-It-Now Delivery

In retrospect, Amazon’s drone delivery idea seems a tad bit silly. (Come on, Bezos! Think about the number of air traffic control schools that such a program would necessitate. The infrastructure just isn’t there). Fortunately, Soap Creative has come up with plenty of other, significantly more reasonable ways, to deliver the goods. Highlights include sending your dog cross country via cryogenic suspension and streaming pizza atoms from the cloud. Finally, somebody understands where the technology is.