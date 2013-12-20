Infographic: Rock Pictograms Visualize Music Of The Beatles, The Boss, Bowie, And More

Sometimes the music cues in movies can be hilariously on-the-nose. A song about getting one’s heartbroken might play during a scene in which a character gets his or her heart broken–the audio/visual equivalent of a director poking the audience in the face with a blunt object. There’s a time and a place for a literal interpretation of lyrics, though, and it’s called Rock Pictograms.





Created by Stockholm-based designer Viktor Hertz, Rock Pictograms are posters designed for canonical music gods–each containing dozens of literal references to the artists songs. Pantheon-dwellers like The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and The Rolling Stones all find their lyrics succinctly summed up in symbols. Plumming the formidable depths of The Beatles’ back catalogue, Hertz represents “Strawberry Fields Forever” with a trail of strawberries in the infinity sign, for instance, while the lyric “Blackbird singing in the dead of night” commands a blackbird perched atop a gravestone marked with a half-moon. Everything a filmmaker dares not do with music meshes gloriously well with the concept here, which is lyrics brought to life in high-volume.

Overall there are 234 pictograms spread across these posters, some more difficult to puzzle out than others. Let us know which hard ones you cracked in the comments below.

