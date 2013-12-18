Apple’s Mac Pro Goes On Sale Tomorrow

If you’ve been itching to get your hands on the new, redesigned Mac Pro ever since Apple teased it at WWDC in June, your wait is almost over.

Apple’s heavy-duty machine will finally go on sale on Thursday, December 19. The base model, which will cost $2,999 before taxes, will ship with 3.7GHz quad-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, 12 GB of RAM, 256GB of flash storage, and dual AMD FirePro graphics processors that each have 2GB of VRAM.

Apple’s Mac Pro is being assembled completely in the United States. Back in October, the company reportedly hired 1,700 workers in Austin to build a “next-generation desktop computer.”