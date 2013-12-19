5 Critical Mistakes That Can Kill Any Startup

You’re an entrepreneur. You believe in the product or service that you’ve built. But then sales stall. What went wrong?

The truth is that over half of all small businesses are gone within five years, and only 30 percent ever make it to ten years. That’s because most entrepreneurs have great ideas for products and services, but they don’t know how to market them. Here are the five most common marketing mistakes to avoid:

Not having a product or service that the market really wants is one of the biggest mistakes startups make and one of the leading reasons that fewer than 5 percent ever achieve their growth targets. Some people can divine what prospects want, but most mortal entrepreneurs need to talk to their market.

The problem arises because many entrepreneurs set out with a very strong belief in what they’re doing, and resist being told otherwise. Show your customers what you’re doing and get their input. If you’re following the Lean Startup approach this can mean creating an approximate version of your final product and getting one or two “pilot” sales that you can learn from. You’d be surprised at how many companies are willing to invest in “pilot” projects.

Most startup websites aren’t built to sell. They’re built to drown potential customers in information. Your website has to be the center of your marketing universe.

When someone finds you, they have to be presented with a very compelling path that leads them to a place where they can be converted from “anonymous visitors” to “known customers”. One such place can be a “resource center” that offers your prospects a range of content that effectively addresses the burning pain they have at each point in their decision cycle (note: that does not mean brochure-ware).

In exchange for the valued content, they give you their contact information. Your website turns from a self-serve buffet into an effective lead conversion engine.