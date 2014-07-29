Fast Company Is Looking For An Editorial Intern

The ideal candidate for this full-time paid internship is a detail-oriented college graduate with some journalism experience, who is social-media savvy, has a feel for Fast Company’s style, and is ridiculously organized and efficient.

The Leadership Intern will be expected to work around 40 hours a week Monday-Friday in our New York City office and will be responsible for formatting stories in the CMS, maintaining the FastCoLead social media accounts, and growing our social media following, as well as writing several short articles for the web every week.

To apply, send a letter telling us why you’re right for the job along with two story ideas for the Leadership section, and a PDF of your resume to hiring editor Kathleen Davis at kdavis [at] fastcompany [dot] com. Include “Leadership Intern: Your Name” in the subject line.

The deadline to apply is Friday August 8, 2014.

We regret that we are unable to respond to all applications, and not all applicants will be interviewed. Please, no phone calls.