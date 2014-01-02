Why Mister Rogers, “Jaws,” And Doomed Teens Are Coming Soon To A Theater Near You

2013 turned out to be a big year for the biopic in Hollywood executive suites, where the insiders who decide which screenplays should be made into movies singled out unproduced screenplays about Mister Rogers, tennis bad boy John McEnroe, Steven Spielberg, Dick Cheney, and David Foster Wallace as must-read material.

Terminally ill teenagers and political thrillers also emerged as hot topics on the Black List, which recently released its best unproduced script compilation based on feedback from more than 250 producers and financiers.

The annual poll, launched in 2004 by then-development exec Franklin Leonard, usually yields a few surprising zeitgeist hiccups but even Leonard admits he’s confounded by the fact that PBS kids show host Fred Rogers suddenly popped up as the subject of not one, but two of the 72 screenplays that made the list this year.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

Leonard says, “I’m sure there are theorists who would talk about the collective unconscious, but how it happened that there are two films about Mister Rogers in one list–I really have no explanation for that.”

The Black List has proven itself a prescient tastemaker: its alumni have included films like Juno, Argo, and The King’s Speech, and seven of the last 12 screenplay Oscars made early appearances on the round-up.

Leonard breaks down the script trends reflected in this year’s list and offers his take on three essential ingredients that make a screenplay pop.

Saving Mr. Banks

After Saving Mr. Banks landed on the Black List three years ago, Kelly Marcel’s script about the making of Mary Poppins fast-forwarded into production with Tom Hanks as Walt Disney. Now, Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg get their moments in the “making of” spotlight. Stephany Folsom’s 1969: A Space Odyssey Or How Kubrick Learned To Stop Worrying And Land On The Moon looks at the auteur’s sci-fi classic in a Cold War context. Nick Creature-Michael Sweeney script The Mayor Of Shark City and The Shark Is Not Working by Richard Cordiner both revisit Steven Spielberg’s nightmare production of Jaws.